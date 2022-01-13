vivo V23 series redefines premium segment: Yogendra Sriramula, vivo India

New Delhi, Jan 13 As aspiring Indian consumers scout for innovative features, great cameras, and aesthetic design from their smartphones, vivo is redefining the premium segment with V23 series, by delivering compelling value propositions that provide customers with purposeful technology that enhances their lifestyle, a top company executive said on Thursday.

Yogendra Sriramula, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India said, "vivo V23 Series is for discerning consumers who seek beyond megapixels from cameras an ability to visually communicate in today's image-centric world and an exquisite design that is a testimony to the upgrade in their lives."

"At vivo, we aim to bring cutting-edge innovation with outstanding craftsmanship in the industry. V23 series offers multiple industry-first innovations such as India's first colour-changing back panel and India's first 50MP Eye AF Dual Selfie camera," Yogendra told .

The Fluorite AG glass changes colours when exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays.

The dual front camera with advanced eye AF technology offers exceptional photography features to capture brilliant portraits and selfies.

"As a brand, we want to bring innovations that are a game-changer and are consistent with our purpose to bring joy to our users through superior yet simplified technology," said Yogendra.

With 15 percent share, vivo was third in the Indian smartphone market in Q3, 2021, according to Counterpoint Research.

It became the top 5G smartphone brand for the first time in Q3 2021, while remaining the top offline smartphone player as well.

vivo registered its highest ever shipments in the premium segment driven by the X60, V21, and iQOO series. The brand reached its highest ever ASP (average selling price), which can be attributed to the increased focus on the premium segment through the V-series and iQOO-series smartphones, according to Counterpoint.

Yogendra said that with the V series, we aim to provide our users who seek nothing less than the best with respect to technology, sophisticated design and chic appearance, and camera performance. These users seek joy in connections and V series helps them experience that joy with the experience it offers.

"Our newly-launched vivo V23 Pro is one such powerful device to own with exceptional performance, industry-leading features like 108 MP rear camera and India's Slimmest 3D Curve Display Smartphone at 7.36mm," Yogendra told .

India's first 50MP Eye Autofocus Dual Selfie camera in V23 Series is complemented by pixel isolation technology through which the front camera captures abundant light and boosts colour authenticity.

Users can take stunning selfies full of details and well-balanced colours while retaining all the unique features. They can also zoom into each face in the picture so that it can be cropped out to be an individual portrait.

The 108MP rear camera on vivo V23 Pro delivers a lively world of detail with 12000X9000 super high-definition resolution. Consumers can experience the clarity and sharpness even when the image is captured from tens of metres away.

V23 Pro offers a Super Night Video mode to shoot bright and clear night videos while V23 comes with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP night camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP super macro camera that also supports Super Night Mode to deliver unmatched performance in the dark.

The dual-camera system shapes the background light and renders classic, creamy flare bokeh effect seen only through professional lenses.

It helps you take outstanding and creative portraits at night without having to spend on professional equipment.

According to Yogendra, "Understanding the rapidly changing and ever-increasing requirements of the smartphone user is very important to us.

"We believe in introducing more evolved and technologically progressive products. We continue to bring the smartphones that offer the best of technology, design, imaging capabilities," he noted.

With a positive response for X70, X60, and X50 in recent years, vivo said it aims to build the X series in the high-end smartphones category that caters to people who seek break-through camera capabilities for professional photography like experience that satisfies their creative urge. The stellar design complements their aesthetic sense with a no-compromise approach even in the processor.

"vivo has always been a brand synonymous with premium quality and that has reflected across our product categories. We have continuously strived to bring out innovation in design and creativity with an ability to deliver leading-edge technology in all our smartphone segments," said Yogendra.

