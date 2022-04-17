Vivo X80 Pro+ new leak reveals its massive quad-camera island

The upcoming Vivo X80 Pro+ is the latest smartphone from the Vivo X80 family that has been speculated for release this month.

The leaked image offers a blurry but seemingly official photo of what appears to be a banner for the Vivo X80 series. The image particularly focuses on the camera prowess of the smartphone.

According to GSM Arena, the Vivo X80 Pro+ seems to have a truly massive camera island, seemingly made up of a circular part actually housing most of the camera hardware, sitting on top of a big rectangular 'slab', which has a camera in its bottom left corner too. Perhaps the latter is a periscope-style telephoto camera, collapsed and spanning horizontally across the phone.

The X80 Pro+ is set to feature a quad-camera array of a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide, and a pair of 50 MP cameras, likely to telephoto duty. The smartphone is also expected to have the custom Vivo V1 camera ISP.

In addition to the cameras, the leaked poster confirms the presence of a large 6.78" QHD+ AMOLED display, a 120 Hz LTPO 2 panel and the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

( With inputs from ANI )

