What Is JioCoin? All About Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms' Partnership With Polygon Labs

Asia's richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms, announced its partnership with internet technology company Polygon Labs. Jio Coins has flooded on social media websites. People sharing screen grabs of their cell phone with Jio Coin wallet.

🇮🇳Big Breaking News:- Jiocoin Launched On Polygon.



Reliance Jio, the world's largest mobile operator, has just surprised the crypto world by officially launching Jiocoins!



What are Jiocoins?

Jiocoins are digital tokens issued on Polygon.



Jiocoins is a mechanism to reward…

Several users also shared screenshots on X (formerly Twitter) of JioCoin. However, the company has not yet made an official announcement about the Jio Coin. Beginning CEO Kashif Raza also shared the same, speculating that JioCoin could eventually be used for services like mobile recharges or purchases at Reliance gas stations like cryptocurrencies.

Reliance Jio has collaborated with Polygon Labs and entered the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain and Web3 capabilities. With this tie up, Jio's users will be able to make use of the Web3 advantages like enhanced privacy and control over their personal data to access new, innovative, and potentially rewarding services.

It looks like @reliancejio launched JIO COIN 🤨



Can someone confirm it ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/prV6nLgYLi — Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) January 16, 2025

Further, the partnership would also aim to add Web3 capabilities to some of the existing applications and services owned and operated by Jio Platforms by leveraging Polygon’s cutting edge blockchain solutions to create innovative Web3 services for Jio’s existing 450+ million customers.