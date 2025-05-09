What is the 'Dance of the Hillary' Virus? All You Need to Know About the Pakistan-Linked Cyber Attack Targeting Indians

As Indian forces continue to strike terror hideouts across the border, Pakistan has allegedly launched a cyber attack targeting Indian citizens through social media and messaging platforms. According to intelligence sources, a malware named “Dance of the Hillary” is being distributed through platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram and email. The virus is reportedly designed to steal sensitive information, including banking details, passwords and personal files.



The malware is disguised as video clips or documents. Experts say it often arrives in files ending in .exe, such as tasksche.exe. Once opened, it can allow remote access to a user’s device, leading to potential data theft and serious damage to mobile phones or computers.



Officials have warned users not to open unknown files or click on unfamiliar links. Citizens are being told to stay alert and report any suspicious activity online to the authorities.



This warning comes as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise. India has recently carried out precision strikes on terror camps across Pakistan. Key cities like Islamabad have reportedly been hit.



Security agencies have issued a nationwide alert. They have warned that cyber attacks may be planned as part of the conflict. Officials say cyber warfare is now a part of modern war and every citizen has a role in protecting the country. People are being asked to stay careful, not spread false news and report any doubtful online activity to cybercrime officers.