WhatsApp working on cover photos; check details

The instant messaging app WhatsApp is widely used. Brings new features for users. Now there is good news for WhatsApp users. WhatsApp will also have cover photos like Facebook. Work is currently underway to set up a cover photo for the business account. WABetaInfo, which tracks all the happenings of WhatsApp, has recently announced this feature.

"Once this feature is enabled for beta users, some changes will be made to the business profile settings," WABetaInfo said. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to add a camera button to users' business account settings. This allows users to select a cover photo or create a cover photo by clicking on a new photo. When a user from your contact list visits your business profile, they will see your new cover photo along with your profile photo. The process for setting up cover photos on WhatsApp business accounts is said to be in its final stages. WhatsApp is also working on bringing community updates in its latest update.