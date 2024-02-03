WhatsApp working on new feature to automatically create account reports

New Delhi, Feb 3 Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature designed to automatically create reports for both accounts and channels on Android.

The new feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, will automatically generate a monthly report once enabled, providing information about account and channel activity.

According to the report, allowing users to automatically generate account and channels reports every month adds a layer of convenience to this feature.

"Users won't have to remember or manually initiate the process each time they want an update on their account and channel activities. This automated feature ensures timely delivery of relevant information without any user intervention, saving time and effort," the report said.

In addition, this feature will also allow users to easily track changes in their account information by comparing the monthly reports generated for their account, the report added. The feature to automatically create account reports is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new file sharing feature that will allow users to easily share files with people nearby. Both users will need to open the 'people nearby' section to send and receive files, ensuring secure sharing within close proximity.

