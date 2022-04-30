Will deliver core Nord experience across price categories: OnePlus India CEO

New Delhi, April 30 The OnePlus Nord series that crossed 4.4 million cumulative unit sales in 2021 will be available across price points in India this year, delivering the core Nord experience to its growing community, the company's top India executive said here on Saturday.

OnePlus shipped 11 million smartphones globally in 2021, the highest annual shipment in its history, and the Nord family was among one of the most successful devices.

"Going forward, one of our key focus areas will be continuing our efforts to expand the Nord product portfolio to introduce more products with 5G capabilities across an even greater price spectrum, all the while enhancing the OnePlus ecosystem with new internet of things (IoT) launches to deliver a superior immersive experience," Navnit Nakra, CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, told .

In line with the 'Make in India' initiative, the company said it will continue to manufacture our smartphone products in the country.

"In fact, the newly-launched smartphones OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite are being manufactured here for the domestic market. We intend to stay true to this commitment and will continue manufacturing more products in the country," Nakra noted.

OnePlus will also debut a new retail model in India that will greatly increase the synergy between its online and offline channels, he informed.

"To further expand our robust retail strategy and build deeper in-roads in the country, we plan to have more than 15,000 offline stores including partnered stores and over 150 Experience Centres (including kiosks and experience stores) by the end of this year," Nakra told .

Owing to the success of the Nord series, OnePlus emerged as the market leader in the affordable premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000—Rs 45,000) in India in 2021.

Nakra said that in the flagship category, the OnePlus 10R 5G has introduced fast and smooth experience at a more accessible price point with the industry-leading 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology.

It is the fastest charging solution ever on a OnePlus phone, capable of charging the OnePlus 10R's battery from 1-100 per cent in 17 minutes.

"The OnePlus 10R 5G, powered by the exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset will be concentrating on delivering exceptional performance, whether users are performing their regular frequent tasks on their devices or playing graphically intensive games," the executive said.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day of gaming, surfing and streaming and features a 33W SUPERVOOC rapid charging that can charge the battery from 0 to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes.

"It is the most competitive 5G enabled smartphone in the sub-20-25K segment by the brand, starting at just Rs 19,999, serving as the perfect choice for users looking to gain the OnePlus experience for everyday use," Nakra informed.

The OnePlus 10R 5G will be powered by the custom and exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, which has the potential to deliver flagship-level performance with improved thermal control and power consumption.

"We will also dedicate ample resources to making the signature OnePlus experience more accessible through the OnePlus Nord category. Our future devices will deliver the core Nord experience across price categories in India," Nakra said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor