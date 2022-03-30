With Galaxy S22, Samsung brings great specs in less size

New Delhi, March 30 Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S22 series in India and there are three models to choose from: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and their little sibling, Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India starts at Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at Rs 76,999.

We used the base model for around a week and here is what we think about the latest premium smartphone.

In terms of design, the smartphone scores really decent marks. The Galaxy S22 looks and feels premium thanks to the phantom white colour.

On the rear side of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a triple-camera setup with the LED flash and Samsung branding at the bottom.

The right edge of the device houses the power button and a dedicated space for the volume keys.

At the bottom, the device features a Type-C USB charging port, Nano-SIM Card Slot, and stereo speakers. The smartphone does not offer a 3.5mm audio jack.

At the front, the smartphone features a punch-hole camera in the centre top of the display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition which performs really smoothly during our review.

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that supports a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel.

The device features an amazing display and if you stream movies on a smartphone, you would enjoy it. The Galaxy S22's screen is one of the best in its class.

The triple rear camera setup houses a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor