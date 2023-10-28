X introduces 2 new subscription plan to boost users’ replies

New Delhi, Oct 28 Elon Musk-run X on Saturday launched two new subscription plans for its users, including a $16 per month Premium Plus plan that lets people pay more to get the biggest boost for their replies.

In addition to Premium Plus, the company has also launched a new “Basic” option for $3 per month for a small boost to your replies.

“Introducing Premium+. No ads in For You or Following, largest boost for your replies (vs other Premium tiers or unverified users), and access to our full suite of creator tools,” the social network said.

The platform also launched a new Basic tier for $3 per month (when signing up via web) that “gives you access to the most essential Premium features”.

Both the new subscription plans are available only on the web and will come to mobile users later.

In the basic plan which does not give you Blue checkmark, subscribers will only receive a “small boost” to their replies.

X’s standard Premium plan costs $8 a month.

An average user on X is spending more than 32 minutes a day on the platform, its CEO Linda Yaccarino has revealed.

Yaccarino said on Thursday that overall, users spend 7.8 billion active minutes every day on X, driven by growth in “our video and community products”.

“Today, the average user spends more than 32 minutes of their day on X. We continue to see sign-ups average around 1.5 million per day,” she wrote in a blog post.

She further stated that Community Notes now has over 100,000 contributors in 44 countries and is growing.

According to her, over 1,700 advertisers returned to X last quarter, from small businesses to major brands -- including 90 of the top 100 ad spenders from a year ago.

In a bid to retain users on its platform, X Corp has paid over $20 million (more than Rs 166 crore) to creators so far.

