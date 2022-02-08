Xbox Share button to soon get more customizable

American tech giant Microsoft will soon be allowing Xbox Series X / S owners to fully customize the Share button on their controllers.

According to The verge, while users have been able to use the Xbox Share button to create screenshots or game clips, they'll soon be able to map it to lots of Xbox features including controlling the TV volume, accessing search, or switching on Night Mode.

Xbox Insider testers in the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings can now access a new controller firmware update that enables the new customization for the Xbox Share button.

The new customization options make the Xbox Share button a lot more useful, particular because Microsoft's game clip and screenshot sharing system is still incredibly slow to upload and access.

Microsoft has been testing a new way to share clips and screenshots via the web, which will hopefully improve things.

As per The Verge, this new Share button functionality is only available to testers right now, but is expected to appear for all Xbox Series X / S owners in the coming months.

( With inputs from ANI )

