YouTube Music Lays Off 43 Contractor Team, Here's Why

One of the largest music platforms, YouTube Music laid off its entire team. The team, comprising 43 contractors, discovered they were jobless on Friday. These workers had been advocating for improved pay and benefits for a year. The contractor team was under employment with Google and its subcontractor Cognizant. Google, however, states it was not accountable for the layoffs; Cognizant was.

A video recently went viral on social media featuring a YouTube data analyst named Jack Benedict appealing to the Austin City Council for support in his union's negotiations with Google. During his address, Benedict was shocked to discover that he and his 43-person team of contractors had been laid off. His stunned reaction on camera quickly garnered widespread attention.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Benedict expressed being at a loss for words, feeling shocked, and unsure of his next steps. He emphasized that his predominant emotion was anger.

The dismissed workers suspect that the abrupt job terminations may be a form of retaliation for their advocacy efforts. Many are concerned about potential homelessness resulting from these unexpected job losses. They noted the lack of advance notice and the suddenness of the layoffs.

Google, however, stated that it was not directly responsible for the layoffs, as the contract workers were employed through Cognizant.

A Google representative, in a statement to The Verge via email, mentioned, "Contracts with our suppliers nationwide routinely conclude upon their natural expiration."

Contrastingly, Cognizant asserted that the termination of their contract was a natural occurrence. The company clarified that the layoffs were a strategic business decision and assured affected employees of seven weeks of paid leave to seek other opportunities within the organization.