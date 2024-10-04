YouTube Shorts Gets Major Update: Longer Videos, Remix Tools, and More

YouTube is set to launch a significant update to its Shorts platform, allowing creators to upload videos up to 3 minutes long starting October 15, 2024. This change marks a shift from the original 60-second focus, responding to creator demands for more storytelling flexibility. Previously limited to videos under a minute, YouTube Shorts aimed to compete with TikTok and Instagram Reels. The new longer format enables creators to expand their content without affecting previously uploaded videos, while YouTube enhances its recommendation system for discovering longer Shorts.

Additionally, YouTube will introduce new features to enhance content creation. Among these is the new templates tool, allowing users to remix and recreate trending videos easily by selecting the “Remix” button and “Use this template.” This feature encourages creators to participate in trends while adding their unique flair.

In the coming months, YouTube will also enable creators to incorporate clips from various YouTube videos, including music videos, into their Shorts. This will foster greater creativity and engagement within the broader YouTube ecosystem. Moreover, Google DeepMind’s advanced video model, Veo, will be integrated into Shorts, enhancing the creation capabilities for video backgrounds and clips.

Also Read: Centre to soon introduce 10 GW RFP for stationary energy storage systems

For viewers, YouTube will launch a "Shorts Trends" page to highlight the latest viral content. Users will also be able to preview comments directly from the Shorts feed, boosting community engagement. These updates aim to make YouTube Shorts a more immersive and customizable experience, fostering creativity and interaction on the platform.