YouTube tests 'Add to Queue' feature on Android, iOS

San Francisco, Dec 15 Video-streaming platform YouTube is testing the "Add to Queue" feature for the Android and iOS apps.

The feature is already available on the website version of YouTube.

According to 9to5Google, once the feature goes live, the three-dot overflow menu next to videos will include a new "Play last in queue" option at the very top of the list.

After selecting, YouTube will create a queue at the bottom of the users' screen.

This panel will let users drag to rearrange the viewing order, as well as remove by swiping left.

When users play something, it will be added to the queue and can be moved back. This feature ("Line up watch to watch") is prominently promoted as a "Premium feature", according to the report.

Currently, "Save to Watch later" or "Save to playlist" is how users can get back to something that they don't want to view right away.

To test out the new queue feature in the Android or iOS app, users need to tap their profile avatar in the top-right corner, then go to Settings and then click Try new features.

The YouTube queue will be available for testing on Android and iOS until January 28, said the report.

Earlier this week, the video streaming platform announced that it will now show an estimated time for how much it will take to process users' uploads so that they can decide the right time to publish it.

