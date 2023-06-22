Zuckerberg agrees to Musk's cage fight challenge

San Francisco, June 22 Twitter-owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg agrees to Musk's cage fight challenge

San Francisco, June 22 Twitter-owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In response, the CEO of Meta posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "send me location."

It all started on Wednesday, when Musk replied to a tweet about news that Meta will release a Twitter competitor.

"I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment," Musk said.
To this, a user replied, "Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now."

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Twitter-owner replied.

Then, on Thursday, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram story with the caption, "send me location."

Later, a user posted a screenshot of Zuckerberg's story on Twitter, to which Musk replied, "If this is for real, I will do it."

"This would be hilarious," Musk responded to another user who posted about the cage fight.

Earlier this month, Twitter-owner had posted, "Zuck my *tongue emoji*"

In March, Musk had mocked Meta for planning to launch a dedicated Twitter-like social media application and called it "copy cat".

