Alcaraz advances into semifinals at Queen's Club

London, June 24 World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz played his "best match on grass" so far to reach the men's singles semifinals at the Queen's Club here.

The 20-year-old Spaniard ousted Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4, setting up a semifinal clash with American Sebastian Korda on Saturday, reports Xinhua.

"Considering the three tournaments that I played on grass, I could say that was my best match," said Alcaraz, whose previous match experience on grass were two Wimbledon appearances in the past two years.

Alcaraz, who reached the round of 16 at last year's Wimbledon Championships, is going to play the 32nd-ranked Korda, as the 22-year-old defeated British No. 1 Cameron Norrie 6-4, 7-6 (1) earlier on Friday.

The other semifinal will pit Denmark's Holger Rune against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

