Andrey Rublev reaches Nordea Open QFs after thrilling win over Federico Coria

Andrey Rublev won a close battle against Federico Coria in the ongoing Nordea Open on Thursday to enter the quarterfinals of the event.

The first set of the clash was hard fought and the World No. 8 prevailed in the opener against Coria to take it by 7-5.

It took two hours and 36 minutes for the Russian to register a win over Coria 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2).

The Russian had to work hard at the Centre Court after the second set of the clash saw the Argentine bounce back with a win prevailing over Russian by 6-4.

Rublev lost a 5-3 lead in the decider which resulted in a tie-break. The second seed fought through and gave it his all in the windy conditions to advance to the next stage of the competition.

The match went on for two hours and 36 minutes at the clay court event."The conditions were extremely tough to play in. To show a great level," Rublev said in his on-court interview.

"In the end, I am happy that I won. Federico played really well today, especially in the third set when he raised the level. It was really tough to play against, but I am really happy to win," he continued.

He will be up against Laslo Dere for the quarterfinal match later Friday. The Serbian defeated Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-5, 6-2 to advance to his third quarterfinal of the season.

( With inputs from ANI )

