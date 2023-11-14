ATP Finals: Tsitsipas retires in Turin, hands Rune win

Turin, Nov 14 Holger Rune will be credited with his first win in the Green Group after Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to retire due to a medical reason after just three games of their Nitto ATP Finals round-robin match Tuesday afternoon.

The 20-year-old Dane lost his first match on debut against Novak Djokovic but is now 1-1 in Green Group play after the Greek was forced to retire after just 15 minutes inside the Pala Alpitour with Rune leading 2-1.

Earlier this year Rune reached quarter-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and won the title in Munich. He will face Jannik Sinner in his final round-robin match on Thursday. The Italian Sinner plays Djokovic on Tuesday evening.

Alternates Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz will now play an exhibition one-set match. Both have competed at the Nitto ATP Finals before, with Hurkacz qualifying in 2021 and Fritz in 2022.

Tsitsipas lost against Sinner in his opening match. The 2019 champion lifted his only tour-level trophy of the season in Los Cabos.

