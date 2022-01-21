Australian Open: Krejcikova rallies to set Azarenka clash; Sakkari, Badosa roll into R4

Barbora Krejcikova on Friday showed immense composure as she earned a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win against Jelena Ostapenko, after trailing by a set and a break, in the third round of the Australian Open.

Unable to find her rhythm in the first set-and-a-half, thanks in part to unrelenting aggression from Ostapenko's racquet, Krejcikova trailed 6-4, 3-1 before going on a tear to force a final set. Her momentum continued on into the decider: she broke Ostapenko in the first game and held onto the lead for the duration of the 2 hour, 10-minute encounter.

Krejcikova will next face another former major-winner in No.24 seed Victoria Azarenka.

Earlier on Friday, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka became the first player to reach the Round of 16 at this year's edition in Melbourne. The No.24 seed from Belarus dismissed No.15 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-0, 6-2.

Azarenka came into the match with an undefeated 4-0 record against Svitolina, and the former World No.1 maintained her mastery over her rival, sweeping to victory after just an hour and 7 minutes of play.

The No.28 seed, Maria Sakkari won 11 of the last 12 games in a 6-4, 6-1 third-round victory over No.28 seed Veronika Kudermetova, booking her spot in the second week without the loss of a set.

Sakkari will next face American Jessica Pegula, the No.21 seed and 2021 quarterfinalist, who defeated Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Elsewhere, the No.8 seed Paula Badosa had to work hard to make her first career round-of-16 showing at the Australian Open. The Spaniard survived a second-set comeback by Marta Kostyuk before eking past the Ukrainian teenager 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor