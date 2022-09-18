Botic van de Zandschulp leads Netherlands past United States in Davis Cup

Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor earned singles wins for the Netherlands against the United States on Saturday to secure the Dutch team the top spot in Group D with a perfect 3-0 record.

Van de Zandschulp defeated World No. 13 Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6(3) in Glasgow.

The Dutchman broke in the ninth game of the first set before serving and breaking to start the second. Fritz tied the game in the second, but his comeback attempt would finish in a tie-break.

"We've had an amazing week together. Not everyone expected we would be No. 1, but we played some great tennis. I played to a really good level this week. The last couple of months I've had difficulty finding my level and I think it's coming back," Van de Zandschulp said in a post-match.

The 26-year-old's victory clinched the tie for the Netherlands after Griekspoor's 7-5, 7-6(3) win against Tommy Paul opened Saturday's play. Griekspoor recorded two singles wins in three matches in Group D.

In the dead doubles match, Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock put Team USA on the board with a 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

Despite the drubbing, the United States advanced to the quarter-final stage with a 2-1 record, good enough for second place in the group.

On the other hand, Borna Coric and Borna Gojo Kept Croatian hopes alive with victory against Argentina. Borna Coric and Borna Gojo notched Saturday singles triumph against Argentina to finalise Croatia's record at 2-1 with one more Group A tie to play on Sunday.

After Gojo defeated Sebastian Baez 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, Cincinnati champion Coric scored a 6-4, 7-6(6) win against Francisco Cerundolo to clinch victory. Croatia now sits second in Group A at 2-1, with a 5-4 match record.

