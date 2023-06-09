British player Jack Draper to miss Wimbledon Open due to injury

Paris [France], June 9 : British tennis player Jack Draper will not be able to play in the Wimbledon Open after he suffered a shoulder injury at the French Open.

The injury came against Tomas Etcheverry in the first-round clash on Monday. Jack Draper was forced to do an underarm serve but after trying for a few minutes he decided to withdraw from the match.

Draper wrote on Instagram: "It's clear my shoulder is going to need time and rehab to get back to where it needs to be. My team and I have made the difficult decision to miss the grass court season this year.

"I guess in this sport there are so many ups and downs but this one is tough to take. The only thing for sure is that I will keep persevering."

Draper made his Wimbledon debut in 2021 losing to Novak Djokovic, while last year he pushed Alex de Minaur to four sets in the second round, according to Sky Sports.

His absence also means that neither of Britain's biggest young stars will play at the All England Club with Emma Raducanu also ruled out.

