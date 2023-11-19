Chance to earn ATP points as Mumbai hosts US$25K Mens’ ITF event

Mumbai, Nov 19 To provide top Indian players a chance to earn crucial ATP points, the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) will be hosting a US$25000 Men’s ITF tennis championships event which will get underway here on Monday.

The event, which will be played at the MSLTA courts here, will also mark the beginning of a busy season at MSLTA till March 2024. The final will be played on November 26.

Tennis players from 17 countries will be seen in action at the event, which is being conducted by MSLTA for the second successive year and hosted in Mumbai. This championship will allow Indian players to earn valuable prize money and ATP points, the Honorary Secretary of the MSLTA and the Tournament Director of the event Sunder Iyer informed on Sunday.

Apart from Davis Cuppers Ramkumar Ramanathan, Digvijay Pratap Singh, and Siddarth Rawat the other Indian players in the main draw, include Karan Singh, Siddharth Vishwakarma, Dev Javia and Manish Sureshkumar.

The winners of the event will get 50 ATP points and the runners-up 30 ATP points. The semifinalists will get 18 points while the quarterfinalists will claim 9 points. The qualifying rounds will be played on November 20 and 21 and the main draw will be played from November 21.

Amorn Duangpinkin of Thailand has been appointed as the ITF Supervisor of the event.

Following are some of the prominent players in the main draw: Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) 262, Louis Wessels (GER) 342, Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) 470, Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) 501, Ryuki Matsuda (JPN) 569, Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) 579, Sidharth Rawat (IND) 601, S.D. Prajwal Dev (IND) 623.

