Indian tennis player Karman Thandi to train with Gerald Cordemy

Renowned strength and conditioning coach Gerald Cordemy, who has previously worked with tennis icon Serena Williams, is now training upcoming Indian star Karman Kaur Thandi at the RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh.

He started training Karman from July 4.

Cordemy, who hails from France, has earlier worked as Head of Strength and Conditioning at the Qatar Tennis Federation, Mouratoglou Academy and All In Tennis Academy, apart from being the personal fitness trainer for top-level players such as Williams, David Goffin, Jeremy Chardy and Alexei Popyrin.

Speaking about this new project, Cordemy said, "I'm very happy with my choice to come to the RoundGlass Tennis Academy and share my experience with the team. Adi (Aditya Sachdeva) is one of the best tennis coaches I have met in my career and we are on the same page on how to help Karman reach her full potential and enter the elite level of the WTA circuit."

Aditya Sachdeva, Technical Director, RoundGlass Tennis Academy, stated, "Having a highly-experienced and world-class fitness coach like Gerald train Karman will have a huge impact on her development. I look forward to working closely with them as we aim to take her game to the next level and inspire young children to take up sports as part of their Wholistic Wellbeing."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor