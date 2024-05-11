Italian Open: Novak Djokovic says he is "fine" after being struck by water bottle

Rome [Italy], May 11 : World No. 1 from Serbia, Novak Djokovic has said that he is fine after being hit on the head by a metal water bottle following his second-round win at the Italian Open 2024 in Rome.

Djokovic defeated France's Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1 on Centre Court on Friday to go to the third round of the Italian Open. It was a huge victory for Djokovic, his 1,099th in his career, but the atmosphere was less than joyful as the Serbian tennis star was injured while exiting the court.

The incident happened as Djokovic was signing autographs for supporters. Footage circulating on social media shows the 36-year-old being smacked in the head by a stainless steel water bottle that appears to have fallen from the stands. He quickly grasped his head with both hands and fell to the ground, surrounded by security guards. Djokovic was taken off the court while officials searched for the owner of the water bottle.

"Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday," Djokovic posted on X, formerly Twitter, late Friday night in Rome.

Another angle of the incident, captured on social media, shows a fan's water bottle slipping from his bag as he reached down to ask Djokovic for an autograph.

Djokovic did not hold a press conference after his match, as had been planned following the incident. Instead, Italian Open authorities stated that Djokovic received medical attention on the premises of Foro Italico, and that his "condition is not cause of concern."

"(Djokovic) underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern," tournament officials said in a statement on Friday.

The Serbian international is a six-time Italian Open champion and 24-time Grand Slam winner. He will now lock horns with Chile's Alejandro Tabilo on Sunday in search of his 1,100th career victory.

