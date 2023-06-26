It's not 2023 Wimbledon: Andy Murray hopes this summer's Grand Slam won't be his last

London [UK], June 26 : The two-time champion Andy Murray thinks that this year's Wimbledon will not be his last, stating that he wants to do himself "justice" by playing at a high level before retiring.

Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open in 2019 after losing in the quarter-finals to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon in 2017. However, hip resurfacing surgery allowed the former world No. 1 a second shot.

Despite losing in the first round at Queen's Club Championship, Murray has high hopes for Wimbledon next month.

"I hope not, but you never know. It's why athletes need to make the most of it while they're still able to because if I was to have another big injury or if something happened to the metal hip that would be me finished. I wouldn't try to come back from another operation or major surgery again so I want to keep playing a bit longer," when asked whether this could be his last Wimbledon, Murray replied.

"I know it's not going to be going on forever but I have an idea of when I would like to finish and it's not this year's Wimbledon," Murray was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

The 36-year-old's victory in the recent Nottingham Challenger propelled him to his highest position since his hip surgery, number 38 in the world.

"I'm very proud after what happened with my hip because I was at the peak of my career when the problem really started so it was a really tough few years for me but I also didn't know when I was going to be able to compete at the highest level again after I had the operation," Murray was quoted as saying by Sky sports.

"But I've worked really, really hard with my team to get back to this point and give myself a chance to compete in the tournaments that I love and play at the highest level again," the two-time Wimbledon champion said.

Murray claimed that there is no right or wrong way to terminate his career, but he is determined to do so on his "own terms."

"I don't know exactly which tournament it would be or where it will be. I just have an idea of how much longer I would like to play for and I don't want to put myself in a position like before I had the operation. I want to finish on my own terms," Murray said.

"I want to finish on the court where I feel I can still do myself justice and play at a really high level. I definitely feel I can do that for a couple more years," he added.

