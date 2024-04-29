Madrid Open: Daniil Medvedev survives Sebastian Korda scare to seal place in R16

Madrid [Spain], April 29 : The World No.4 Daniil Medvedev on Monday produced a stunning performance to overcome a stern test from Sebastian Korda at the Madrid Openseal a spot in the Round of 16.

Medvedev came within two points of defeat before finally advancing with a 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Korda after a battle that lasted for two hours and 23 minutes.

As the match progressed in a close contest, the 28-year-old began to smash more frequently to Korda's forehand, while the American's backhand remained steady for extended stretches of play.

Despite making 24 unintentional mistakes during the match, Medvedev persevered at critical junctures, holding serve from 4-5, deuce in the second set.

Following the successful conversion of his second set point in the second set, Medvedev won the ninth game and went on to advance after two hours and twenty-three minutes.

"It was tough for many different reasons. He played well. The courts here except the central court are a bit smaller than I would like, so I play like someone is pushing me in the back. Even though I serve when I don't need that much space, the feeling is still there like I am being pushed in the back. I need to get used to this feeling and try to find when to step in," Medvedev said as quoted by ATP.

"I need to find my rhythm but both matches I played better and better. For sure the next one, if you play tougher and tougher opponents, I want to start like I played the third set. But if you win matches you are happy," he added.

In their ATP Head2Head series, the No. 4 player in the PIF ATP Rankings leads Korda 3-2; Monday's match is their first on clay. Medvedev is attempting to make his maiden quarterfinal appearance in the Spanish capital. Since the beginning of 2021, he is 24-2 versus Americans.

The fourth seed, who defeated 17th seed Alexander Bublik in Rome last year to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 championship on clay, will face a Kazakhstan tennis player next.

