Manish, Vaidehi crowned champions at National Tennis Championship

New Delhi, Oct 16 Manish Sureshkumar and Vaidehi Chaudhari crowned themselves in glory as they won the men's and women's singles titles respectively in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA complex here on Sunday.

Vaidehi cruised past Sai Samhitha Chamarthi 6-2, 6-0 while Manish Sureshkumar defeated Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-2, 6-3 to lift the national championship titles.

It was disappointing for Sai Samhitha as she had been in good touch through the last week. The essence in a final is raising the level of play, which Vaidehi did with finesse. Vaidehi has been playing tennis since the age of nine and waiting for the right breaks. Winning the Fenesta Open is a big thrust to her career as she has been hitting around in ITF events to make it big.

"This is my first Fenesta Open title and I am very happy," Vaidehi said.

In the men's final, Manish Sureshkumar played with purpose and professionalism as he dismantled the challenge from Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-2, 6-3.

"It was a really a great match today. Digvijay is a tough competitor and I am really glad that I got through the match. I think this was one of the best matches of mine in the tournament and I am glad that I could do it. I have been trying two years to win the Nationals and it feels really great to do it this time at Fenesta Open 2022," said an elated Manish.

In the boys' under-18 final, Denim Yadav outlasted Aman Dahiya 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to win the title. Denim had a tough time in the first set. In the tie-break, Denim was stronger on the big points and pulled off the set. In the second set, too, Denim put his best foot forward.

In the girls' under-18 final, Madhurima Sawant stroked her way past Suhitha Maruri 6-3, 6-2.

"I feel really happy to win the title. I enjoyed the match and am really happy to be a national winner now. I thank Fenesta Open for the opportunity," said Madhurima.

