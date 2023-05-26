Marcel Granollers-Horacio Zeballos advance to Geneva Open doubles final

Geneva [Switzerland], May 26 : The duo of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos reached their first tour-level final of the season as a pair on Friday when they clawed past the top seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4, 7-5 in the ongoing Geneva Open 2023.

The Spanish-Argentine pair won 83 per cent (30/36) of their first serve points and saved three break points when serving for the match at 6-5 in the second set to clinch a victory in a game that lasted for one hour and 32 minutes.

Granollers and Zeballos have bagged seven tour-level titles together, including four on clay. In the final, the duo will take on fourth seeds Jamie Murray and Michael Venus.

On the other hand at the Lyon Open, Nicolas Mahut and Matwe Middelkoop stormed into the final after receiving a walkover from Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. The French-Dutch pair will next horns against top seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the title match.

