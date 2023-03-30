Miami Open: Jannik Sinner beats Emil Ruusuvuori to reach semifinals

Miami [US], March 30 : Jannik Sinner on Thursday prevailed 6-3, 6-1 against Emil Ruusuvuori in a weather-disrupted quarter-final inside Hard Rock Stadium to reach the semifinals of the ongoing 2023 Miami Open.

Sinner maintained his composure in all areas of his game and boosted his intensity when necessary to counteract Ruusuvuori's strength, even though he could not quite reach the heights of his sublime fourth-round performance against Andrey Rublev.

Sinner broke Ruusuvuori's serve for a 3-2 victory in the following game after Ruusuvuori survived the first break point of the match to hold in the fourth game. The outcome of the game was determined by that sequence.

During his run on the frantic Miami courts, the 21-year-old World No. 11, who has demonstrated his ability to hit winners from all over the court, broke once again in the ninth game to take the opening set. Before the players had to leave the court due to rain, Sinner had won his second of four straight games, 6-3, 2-0.

"We both played well today but I won the important points. It's never easy when you are up and you get interrupted, but I came back and played well," ATP.com quoted Sinner as saying.

After a two-hour rain delay, play immediately resumed, and Sinner held to take a 3-0 lead in the second set. He improved to a season record of 20-4 and never looked back.

Sinner has a current 12-2 record in Miami, where he played in his sole ATP Masters 1000 final in 2021. He then gets ready for a matchup with Taylor Fritz or Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Earlier on Wednesday, the World No. 5 Dil Medvedev produced a superb performance on Wednesday to defeat Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 Miami Open.

Now into his third consecutive quarter-final in Miami, the 27-year-old will hope to carry his recent red-hot form into his last-eight clash against home favourite Christopher Eubanks.

Elsewhere, Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin defeated World No. 1 doubles pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in Indian Wells to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

On Wednesday in Miami, the duo rallied from a set down to upset the Miami top seeds 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-5 to reach their second consecutive ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.

