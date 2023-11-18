Nitto ATP Finals: Zverev claims 55th match win of year, misses Turin semis

Turin, Nov 18 Alexander Zverev ended his impressive 2023 comeback season in victory despite missing the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals, defeating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 Friday night to finish the year with 55 match wins and as World No. 7.

Having missed more than half of the 2022 season following his horrific ankle injury in the 2022 Roland Garros semi-finals, Zverev will be well satisfied with what he achieved during the season, which began with just three wins from his first nine matches.

The German finished the Red Group with a 2-1 record but missed the knockout stages of the season finale because group rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev had superior sets-won records.

“I have to look back on the week in a positive way. I beat Alcaraz and I beat Rublev," said Zverev, who won 64 per cent of points on Rublev's second serve.

“After the injury that I had, to be back here with the top eight players in the world, winning two matches, gives me great hope. I’m as motivated as I’ve very been for next year."

The two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion opened the tournament with a three-set win over Alcaraz, but his straight-sets loss to Medvedev in his second match proved costly.

It was a disappointing return to the Pala Alpitour for Rublev, who failed to win a match after last year reaching the semi-finals. But the red head can still be proud of his season. He will finish inside the Top 5 with a 56-25 record on the year and two titles from six finals, including his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown in Monte-Carlo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor