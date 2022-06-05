Sachin, Sehwag, Shastri hail Nadal's historic French Open win

Paris, June 5 World No 5 Rafael Nadal clinched his 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy after beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the tournament, here on Sunday.

After Nadal's historic win, former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri and South African cricket legend Ab de Villiers congratulated the 36-year-old tennis great for his remarkable achievement.

"To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @RafaelNadal!," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri termed Nadal as a modern day 'Hercules' while Virendra Sehwag said that the Spainiard is the 'King of Clay'.

"A modern day Hercules who just will not melt in the hottest Claypot. Starts favourite to make it 15 only. Just insane. Salute forever @RafaelNadal @rolandgarros #Nadal #FrenchOpen," he said.

"King of clay. What a Champion. NADAL, Number 14 at #RolandGarros," Sehwag said.

Nadal's boyhood football club Real Madrid congratulated him too.

"Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time.

Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."

It is the first time Nadal has won the Australian Open and Roland Garros trophies in the same season and he is now level with countryman Carlos Alcaraz on a Tour-leading four titles in 2022 after improving to 112-3 at the clay-court major.

