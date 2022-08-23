Sania Mirza pulls out of U.S open due to injury

Sania Mirza announced that she was pulling out of the US Open with a torn tendon.The tennis star said that she had picked up an injury a couple of weeks back in Canada but did not realise the severity or the extent of the injury.

She made the announcement on a social media post which read “I have some not-so-great news, I hurt my forearm/ elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a bit of my tendon." Mirza who has mentioned that she would call time on her glittery career at the end of the year will have to sit out the fourth and final grand slam event of the year in the USA.