Thiem, Nishikori accept Winston-Salem Open wild cards

North Carolina (USA), July 25 Former top-5 stars Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori have accepted wild cards into the Winston-Salem Open, an ATP 250 event to be played from 21-27 August.

Thiem will compete in the main draw of the hard-court tournament for the first time. In 2012, the Austrian attempted to qualify in North Carolina, but was unsuccessful.

Now 28, Thiem will try to add to his hard-court resumé, which includes titles at the US Open and the BNP Paribas Open as well as two runner-up finishes at the Nitto ATP Finals. The former World No. 3 is continuing his comeback from a wrist injury, which he began in March.

Nishikori has not been in action since last October's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The former World No. 4 underwent arthroscopic left hip surgery in January.

The Japanese star last played the Winston-Salem Open in its debut edition in 2011. That year, Nishikori qualified before advancing to the Round of 16.

