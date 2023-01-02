United Cup: Casper Ruud's win in vain as Brazil overcome Norway

Casper Ruud's win against Thiago Monteiro went in vain as Brazil outdid Norway (3-1) in Group-E clash at the Pat Rafter Arena on Monday.

Norway started Sunday's United Cup match against Brazil trailing 2-0. Despite World No 3 Casper Ruud keeping Norway's hopes alive, the country was unable to fight its way back.

118th in the world Laura Pigossi defeated Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3 6-4 to give Brazil the victory. Pigossi's win handed Brazil a commanding 3-1 lead against Norway, and the country will end Group E with a 1-1 record.

Ruud defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2 in the first men's singles match of the new year, reducing the deficit to 1-2.

"It was a must-win, so I was maybe feeling the pressure a little bit, but I was able to come out with a good start and starting the new year in tennis down in Australia feels great. It's always exciting to be here. My first time in Brisbane, so it's been a great few days so far. I'm really enjoying the city and thanks to everyone who came out the first day of the year to watch some tennis," expressed Ruud as quoted by atptour.com.

Ruud continued where he left off in a great 2022 season, rising to No. 2 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and reaching the Nitto ATP Finals championship match. Despite falling behind 0-2 in the second set, the Norwegian surged through the final six games of the match to win in 72 minutes.

In the opening minutes, Monteiro's forehand proved his undoing, as a string of unforced errors allowed Ruud to reach his comfort zone inside Pat Rafter Arena.

"I always feel very motivated coming down here playing in Australia. Last year was a bit unfortunate. I was not able to play in the Australian Open. I rolled my ankle the day before my first round, so I'm very eager to hopefully have a good start of the season down here and this is a perfect way for me to start another year on Tour," said the world number three tennis star.

Although Ruud pushed a forehand long in the second set, he never flinched or seemed to be in trouble. The 24-year-old converted five of his six break point opportunities to go up 3-0 in the ATP head-to-head record versus Monteiro. The Norwegian has not dropped a set in any of the matchups.

Pigossi put up a formidable effort to beat World No 388 Eikeri as the pressure mounted to complete the Brazilian triumph. Pigossi defeated the 30-year-old Norwegian, who counts doubles as her primary discipline, in one hour and 50 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor