Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic eyes record 21st with Kyrgios in his path

London, July 9 Top-seed Novak Djokovic will be looking to make history, going for Grand Slam title No 21 when he takes on Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men's singles final here on Sunday.

Djokovic, the 20-time Major winner will be the overwhelming favourite when he takes on the mercurial Australian tennis player, who is equally known for his temperamental behaviour on and off the court.

Djokovic made it to the final by defeating local hopeful Cameron Norrie in four sets in the semifinals while Kyrgios had an easy passage as his opponent Rafael Nadal pulled out due to an abdominal injury suffered during his quarterfinal match.

Though Djokovic revealed that he is embracing the opportunity to make more history at Wimbledon this weekend after he defeated Norrie to reach a record 32nd Grand Slam final.

The 35-year-old is aiming to capture a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st major title as he aims to close the gap on 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

"I'm aware of what's on the line. Every match, every Grand Slam that I get to play at this stage of my career, there is a lot on the line," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

"I don't know how many Grand Slam opportunities to win the trophy I will still have, as I will have in a few days. So, of course, I'm approaching it with [a] positive attitude and self-belief and willingness to win. There's no doubt about it," he said.

It will be the first time Kyrgios has reached the Grand Slam final, but Djokovic knows the challenge Kyrgios will pose, with the 27-year-old leading the top seed 2-0 in their ATP head-to-head series.

"The experience that I have at this level, playing in the finals against someone that has never played a Grand Slam final, could be slightly in my favour. But at the same time, knowing who he is and how he goes about his tennis and his attitude on the court, he doesn't seem to be falling under pressure much," Djokovic said.

"He plays lights-out every time he steps out onto the court. He just (has) a lot of power in his serve and his game. So I'm sure he's going to go for it. No doubt he's going to be aggressive. I expect him to do that," he was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour website.

Kyrgios, the World No. 40, has won against the 'Big Four' Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in his career one of the few players to do so. It is a record Djokovic is aware of. And the top seed is expecting fireworks when the two meet on the Centre Court on Sunday. Djokovic goes into the final knowing that he has been there and one that while Kyrgios has nothing to lose as he already exceeded his dream by reaching the final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor