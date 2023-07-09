Wimbledon: Sabalenka, Rybakina, Keys move to Round 16 at ease, Jabeur reaches third time in row

By ANI | Published: July 9, 2023 04:08 PM 2023-07-09T16:08:04+5:30 2023-07-09T16:10:14+5:30

London [UK], July 9 : World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka outplayed No.40 Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the ...

Wimbledon: Sabalenka, Rybakina, Keys move to Round 16 at ease, Jabeur reaches third time in row | Wimbledon: Sabalenka, Rybakina, Keys move to Round 16 at ease, Jabeur reaches third time in row

Wimbledon: Sabalenka, Rybakina, Keys move to Round 16 at ease, Jabeur reaches third time in row

Next

London [UK], July 9 : World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka outplayed No.40 Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Sabalenka achieved a record at the Grand Slams this year of 15-1 with this win on Saturday.

Sabalenka will next clash with No.22 Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the quarterfinals. Alexandrova advanced to her first Grand Slams Round of 16 after beating Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-4.

On the other hand, defending champion Elena Rybakina progressed to the fourth round after defeating British player Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court.

No.6 seed Ons Jabeur ousted Bianca Andreescu in three sets 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 48 minutes. Jabeur has reached Wimbledon's fourth round third time in a row.

While, Madison Keys advanced to the Round 16 after defeating unseeded Marta Kostyuk with 6-4, 6-1.

Earlier, The No.9 seed Petra Kvitova dodged the rain and quelled a dogged opponent Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the last 16 of Wimbledon for the seventh time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Centre court Centre court Ekaterina alexandrova Elena rybakina uk London The University Of London South London Queen Mary University Of London Uk High Court Uk Home Uk Foreign Madame Tussauds London Greenpeace Uk