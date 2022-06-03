World No. 1 Iga Swiatek destroys Kasatkina to reach into French Open final

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to a staggering 34 on Thursday after she registered a dominating straight-set win over No.20 seed Daria Kasatkina in the women's singles semi-finals of the French Open 2022.

Swiatek decimated her Russian opponent 6-2, 6-1 in just an hour and 4 minutes at the Philippe Chatrier.

The Poland star conceded an early break, but made the most of Kasatkina's row of unforced errors, peppering court Philippe Chatrier with winners.

Poland's Swiatek, the 2020 champion, has not suffered a defeat since February and has equalled Serena William's winning run from 2013, have now lost only two sets in her last four tournaments.

The World number one will face American teenager Coco Gauff, who beat Italy's Martina Trevisan in the other semifinal, in Saturday's showdown.

Later, 18-year-old American tennis player Coco Gauff stormed into her maiden Grand Slam final after defeating Italy's Martina Trevisan in the women's singles semi-final at Roland Garros in the French Open tournament.

The 18-year-old American claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win in a match which saw both players featuring in a semi-final for the first time. Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004.

Further, Polish player Iga Swiatek is currently ranked world No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association and is the youngest player ranked in the top ten. Swiatek was the champion at the 2020 French Open and is the first player representing Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

