74 people killed within limits of Thane Railway Station

Crowds on suburban trains have begun to increase as business resumed in stages after the corona restrictions were relaxed. Passengers are seen in large numbers on the platform in the morning and evening hours. Many passengers fall on the platform and get seriously injured or die in the rush to get on and off the train during rush hour. In the three and a half months from January to April 2022, 74 passengers including 68 men and six women were killed in various train accidents within the limits of Thane Railway Police Station.

The Thane Lohmarg Police Station is located between Thane to Diva, further from Taloja and Airoli railway stations. However, due to the rush of the train, the passengers have to lose their lives. Some passengers rely on shortcuts when crossing the line, even when asked to use a railway bridge. But, this shortcut can be dangerous at any time. In the last three-and-a-half months, 48 ​​people, including 39 men and nine women, have been injured in train accidents, Railway Police sources said.

