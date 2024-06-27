After Pune, Bulldozers Roll in Thane: TMC Takes Action Against Illegal Pubs and Bars (Watch Video)

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, action is taken against unauthorized pubs and bars in the Thane Municipal Corporation area. Early in the morning, TMC started taking action by bulldozing Mayuri bar at Owala Naka in Ghodbunder road. Later, action was taken against Indian Swad Dining bar and Panchali bar at Vartak Nagar. Consequently Swagat bar at Kapurbawdi which was found to be illegal was bulldozer by the TMC. Action is also being underway at illegal establishments in Uthalsar ward.

CM Shinde yesterday issued clear instructions to the Municipal Commissioners and Police Commissioners of both Thane and Mira-Bhayander cities to take strict action against illegal pubs and bars to make the cities drug-free. He also directed that illegal constructions related to narcotics in the cities should be demolished using bulldozers.

This crackdown follows recent incidents in Pune where youth were found consuming narcotics. Taking serious note of this, Chief Minister Shinde had ordered the Pune Police Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner to demolish unauthorized constructions related to narcotics using bulldozers. Subsequently, extensive operations were carried out in Pune city in this regard