Ambernath Car Scam: Man Arrested for Mortgaging Rental Vehicles and Deceiving Owners

Ambernath police have uncovered a shocking scam involving a man who mortgaged multiple rental cars to secure money, betraying vehicle owners' trust. The accused, Allauddin alias Ali Sheikh, devised an elaborate scheme to gain the confidence of car owners. Faizal Afsar Khan, one of the complainants, revealed that Sheikh had rented his Kia car two to three times before making a desperate plea, claiming his son was gravely ill and needed the vehicle urgently. Unbeknownst to Khan, Sheikh mortgaged the car at an unknown location and pocketed the proceeds.

Further investigations revealed that this wasn’t an isolated incident. Sheikh had used this deceitful tactic on seven to eight vehicles in the past. Police inquiries revealed that he had even gone a step further, mortgaging and selling at least four to five cars without the knowledge or consent of their owners. Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Ambernath Police Station confirmed the details and emphasized that more hidden crimes linked to Sheikh could emerge as the investigation deepens.