Ashok Raul Passes Away: Former Thane Mayor Dies at 75

Former Thane mayor Ashok Raul passed away on Sunday night at the age of 75, his family said. He was battling health issues for sometime now, they added.

Raul began his career with the Congress before joining the NCP and then crossing over to the BJP. The last rites of Raul, who is survived by his wife, will be held on Monday morning.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Rajan Vichare condoled the death of the Former Thane Mayor and said, "Heartfelt tribute to the late Ashok Rajaram Raul (brother), a public leader, senior corporator and former mayor who dedicated his life to the people of Thane. May God grant his soul eternal peace!"