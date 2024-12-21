Attack on Marathi Family in Kalyan: Accused Akhilesh Shukla Among 6 Remanded to Six Days of Police Custody

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 21, 2024): Six individuals, including prime accused Akhilesh Shukla, were presented before the Kalyan District Sessions Court on Saturday in connection with an attack on a Marathi family at Azmera Heights building in Kalyan. The court granted six days of police custody for the accused.

The incident involved Abhijeet Deshmukh and two other youths who were attacked over a dispute related to burning incense. Shukla, a resident of the society, called some youths from outside and launched an assault on Deshmukh. The attack left three people injured, with Deshmukh’s condition being critical. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Read Also | CM Devendra Fadnavis Suspends Govt Employee For Orchestrating Attack on Marathi Family in Kalyan (Watch Video)

The Kalyan Khadakpada Police initially arrested Ranga alias Darshan Borade and Sumit Jadhav. Later, Shukla, the main accused, was also arrested. Following their arrests, Akhilesh Shukla's wife Geeta, along with Vivek Jadhav and Parth Jadhav, were taken into custody.

All six accused were presented before the court of Civil Judge N.P. Wasade. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police custody for six days.