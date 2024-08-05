Badlapur Blast: Three Family Members Injured as Reactor Receiver Flies 400 Meters and Falls on Home After Explosion at Chemical Company in Mankivali MIDC (Watch Videos)

A major explosion occurred at a chemical company in Mankivali MIDC, Badlapur, completely destroying the entire company. The explosion was so severe that the reactor's receiver flew about 400 meters and crashed into a residential chawl in Kharvai. Three people from a family living in the chawl, including a young girl, were injured. Fortunately, none of the company workers were hurt. 7 to 8 houses in Kharvai village are damaged

In Mankivali MIDC, Badlapur, there's a company called Rare Pharma that produces chemicals. Around 4:30 AM today, while a process was underway in the reactor, a sudden explosion occurred in the receiver. Subsequently, drums containing methanol, a flammable substance, also caught fire. As a result, the entire company was engulfed in flames.

Three people from a family living in the chawl - a man, a woman, and a young girl - were injured in this incident. Two of them have been sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, while one is being treated in Badlapur, according to information provided by Fire Officer Bhagwat Sonawane.

Fire officer told that there was a big impact of this explosion and investigation will be done whether structural audit was done or not. "All industries should regularly carry out the maintenance of machinery including receivers, reactors, raw materials."