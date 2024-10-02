Badlapur Encounter case: Retired Justice to Head Judicial Commission Probing Controversial Akshay Shinde death

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government has appointed a judicial commission headed by retired Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale of the Allahabad High Court to investigate the controversial encounter of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The incident, which occurred on September 23, 2024, at Mumbra Bypass in Thane, resulted in Shinde's death following an exchange of fire with a police escort party. The government's decision comes amid public scrutiny and questions surrounding the circumstances of Shinde's death.

The commission, established under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, has been given a broad mandate to examine the incident. Key aspects of the inquiry include:

1.Determining the exact sequence of events leading to Shinde's death

2.Identifying any individuals, groups, or organizations potentially responsible for the incident

3.Evaluating the appropriateness of police actions during the encounter

4. Suggesting both short-term and long-term measures to prevent similar incidents in the future

The notification, issued yesterday by Deputy Secretary Chetan Nikam, emphasizes the government's view of the incident as a "definite matter of public importance."

Justice Bhosale's commission has been given three months from the date of the notification's publication to complete its inquiry and submit a report. The commission has been granted the authority to determine its headquarters and regulate its own procedures.