Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar to Meet Parents of Affected Students on August 21

In a press conference, Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar addressed the media regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred in Badlapur. The minister informed that he will meet the parents of the affected students at the same venue tomorrow, on August 21, at 4 p.m. to hear their concerns. "All their views will be taken into consideration," he said.

The incident in Badlapur is an extremely tragic event. The school where this incident occurred, its management committee, and the school principal are all under investigation by the Deputy Director of Education and the Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission. A preliminary report on this matter will be obtained," stated Minister Kesarkar.

The incident is reported to have occurred around August 13. "Those found guilty in this case will face strict action," the minister assured. "As the Education Minister, my clear stance is that the students are my ultimate priority. If anything happens to a student, the consequences will have to be borne by all, be it the school principal or the management," he emphasized.

The investigation into the entire case has been initiated. "Action will also be taken against the school, if required. The law will decide the punishment. This case will be fast-tracked in court, and a competent lawyer will be provided," the minister stated.

A detailed investigation of the entire incident will be conducted. If any negligence is found on the part of the doctors or the police, strict action will be taken against them as well," Minister Kesarkar assured.

"I will also be meeting the parents of the victims and engaging in a dialogue with them. Justice will be served," he concluded.

