Bus Stop Collapse in Thane: TMT Bus Stand Shelter Collapses in Dharmaveer Nagar Amid Heavy Rainfall

A Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus stop collapsed in Dharmaveer Nagar, Thane West, earlier today. The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation at approximately 11:23 AM. Eyewitnesses said the bus stop did not have proper support and came down due to heavy wind and rainfall.

According to Mr. Laxman, who alerted authorities, the bus stop structure on one side of the road in Dharmaveer Nagar, Tulsidhaam Road, had fallen over. “There was no proper concrete work, and the heavy rainfall worsened the situation,” said Laxman. Disaster Management personnel promptly arrived at the scene with a pickup vehicle to assess the situation.

Officials confirm that no injuries were reported as a result of the collapse. As a precautionary measure, the Disaster Management team has cordoned off the area with caution tape and set up barricades to ensure public safety.

The incident has been communicated to the relevant departments within the municipal corporation, and instructions for further action have been issued to the concerned officials. Authorities urge residents to exercise caution in the area while repair work is underway.

According to the TMC Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the city recorded 20.31 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM today. 13.20 mm rainfall was recorded up to 9:30 AM, followed by an additional 7.11 mm in the next hour.

This incident highlights potential safety issues with public infrastructure during extreme weather conditions. The total rainfall from June 1 to August 3 (8:30 AM) this year has reached 2300.77 mm, slightly lower than the 2443.70 mm recorded during the same period last year.