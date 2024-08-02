Kalyan Hoarding Collapse: Strict Action Against Negligent Contractor, Says KDMC Commissioner Indurani Jakhar

A hoarding collapsed in Thane’s Kalyan area near Mumbai on Friday morning, injuring two individuals with minor injuries. The incident also resulted in damage to three parked vehicles. The collapse occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the Thane district. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner Indurani Jakhar has announced that appropriate action will be taken against a contractor for failing to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) while placing banners on a hoarding.

In a statement, Commissioner Jakhar said, "While putting the banners on the hoarding, the contractor has not followed the SOP properly. KDMC will take appropriate action against the contractor. According to preliminary information, public negligence has been done by the contractor. We have instructed the contractor to give compensation to the vehicles that have been damaged."

In response to the incident, Commissioner Jakhar has issued strict guidelines for the removal of all unauthorized hoardings in the area within the next seven days. Additionally, KDMC has notified railway officials to inspect all hoardings under their jurisdiction to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Adding to this, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya told LokmatTimes.com, "I spoke to the KDMC Municipal Commissioner . I will reach the spot soon and take an overview of the ground situation. The rule approved by the Supreme Court should be implemented in the MMR zone. The maximum size allowed for hoardings is 40 x 40 feet. Ideally, any hoarding structure in the city should be able to withstand wind speeds of 158 kilometers per hour. All unauthorized hoardings should be removed in areas like Kalyan, Dombivli, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, etc. We should ensure that Ghatkopar- like tragedies don't repeat."