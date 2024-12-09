Chinese Manjha Ban in Thane: TMC Forms Vigilance Teams to Enforce Crackdown on Hazardous Kite Strings

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has imposed a strict ban on the use of Chinese manjha, nylon threads, and synthetic kite strings made from plastic or other hazardous materials. These threads, often used for kite flying, pose significant risks to humans and birds.

TMC has specified that only cotton threads, free from sharp materials like glass or metal and without any adhesives or strengthening agents, are permitted for kite flying. The production of Chinese manjha involves the use of finely ground glass, metal, and other sharp substances, making it dangerous. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has already restricted the production, sale, storage, and use of such threads due to their non-biodegradable nature, which affects sewage systems and water drainage. Animals that ingest these materials are also at risk.

Vigilance Squads for Inspection

TMC has formed vigilance teams at the ward level to monitor and curb the production, storage, and sale of banned manjha. These teams, led by assistant commissioners and including tax inspectors, sanitation officers, health inspectors, and pollution control staff, will conduct regular inspections. Local police have also been informed to support the enforcement drive.

Toll-Free Number for Complaints

Residents are encouraged to report any incidents of banned manjha production, sale, or use by contacting the toll-free number 8657887101. This initiative aims to safeguard the environment, wildlife, and public safety during kite-flying activities.