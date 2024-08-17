CM Shinde Advocates for Kalyan-Dombivli’s Development Like Thane; Directs Quick Progress on Dam Projects for Water Needs

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed authorities to implement development plans for Kalyan-Dombivli on par with Thane city, recognizing the rapid growth in the area. In a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House to address various issues in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, Shinde emphasized the need for coordinated efforts between the municipal corporation, water resources department, and other agencies to meet the future water requirements of the expanding Kalyan-Dombivli region.

The meeting, chaired by CM Shinde at Sahyadri Guest House, also addressed various other pressing issues in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, including the expansion of the AMRUT scheme, the completion of key dam projects, and the integration of Zilla Parishad schools into the municipal framework. The meeting was attended by key officials, including MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, KDMC Commissioner Indurani Jakhar, and senior state government officials.

Focus on Water Supply Expansion

Shinde noted the rapid construction of new buildings in Kalyan and the consequent population growth. He directed the water resources department to regularize the additional water currently being provided and instructed MIDC to supply recycled water to industries, freeing up potable water for municipal use.

As a result, an additional 80-85 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of water from the Barvi Dam has been requested. The completion of the Surya Dam will also provide additional water storage, which could be distributed to the region.

Acceleration of Dam Projects for Long-Term Water Solutions

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to expedite the construction of the Kushivli and Kalu dams. Similarly, the Poshir Dam project must be completed quickly. This will not only resolve the water supply issues for Kalyan-Dombivli but also benefit Ambarnath, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, and surrounding cities, providing significant relief to the residents.

It was also suggested that the Poshir Dam project be managed through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for faster execution.

Cluster Development Plans

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shinde also addressed the integration of district schools within the 27 villages into the municipal corporation. He directed that steps be taken to regularize the employment of residents working on a contractual basis in these villages. Additionally, a proposal should be submitted to grant cluster status to unauthorized constructions in these villages, facilitating their regularization. He also emphasized the need to redevelop dangerous buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli by following Thane's cluster development model.

Uniform Urban Development Regulations

The MCHI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry) raised the issue of applying the same urban development regulations to both Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane Municipal Corporations. Currently, both cities fall under the same category in national urban development plans, and it was requested that Kalyan-Dombivli be granted the same regulatory provisions as Thane to remove obstacles for developers.

Addressing Pendharkar College, Dombivli

The move by K.V. Pendharkar College, a well-known government-aided institution in Dombivli, to transition to a fully unaided status by shutting down its subsidized sections has faced strong opposition from former students of the nearly 50-year-old college. Many fear that this could lead to a significant increase in fees for students and affect teachers’ salaries. To protect the interests of students and staff, Chief Minister Shinde directed the immediate appointment of an administrator to oversee the college’s operations.

Relief for Sanitation Workers in 27 Villages

Sanitation workers from the 27 villages recently included in KDMC, who had gone on strike demanding wages as per municipal regulations, were assured a positive outcome. Chief Minister Shinde confirmed that a decision would soon be made to include these workers in the municipal workforce, ensuring they receive salaries according to municipal standards. This resolution is expected to provide much-needed relief to around 500 sanitation workers and their families.