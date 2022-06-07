Covid cases increases in Thane, 992 active patients

At present the number of active covid patients in Thane district has reached 992. In Thane district 198 new corona infected patients were found.

Most of the patients currently diagnosed are Omicron infected patients. The number of patients in Thane has increased again since May 23. On 23rd May, there were 21 covid cases and 172 active patients in Thane district. However, the same number has now reached 198 corona infected and 992 active patients. So a fourth wave situation is emerging. If the number of patients continues to increase so rapidly, the possibility of tightening the restrictions again like the first, second and third waves in Thane district cannot be ruled out.

In Thane district, the number of corona infected patients is increasing rapidly. As a solution to this, Thane Municipal Corporation has started emphasizing on vaccination of covid again. For this, Thane Municipal Corporation has a large stock of covid vaccine. Therefore, as many citizens as possible should take advantage of the booster dose and also use masks and sanitizers in crowded places, appealed Thane District Surgeon Dr. Kailash Pawar has done it. The Thane Municipal Corporation has started vaccination centres at Thane Civil Government Hospital by increasing the vaccination and giving booster doses.