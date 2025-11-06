Dombivli Crime: Barber Attacked with Knife After For Refusing Service, 3 Accused Absconding

A shocking incident of crime has came to light where simple 'no' turned into a violent attack. This incident took place in Subhash Road area of Dombivli West, where a barber shop owner got attacked by angry client for refusing to give him service.

According to reports, victim identified as Aftab Salmani (Salon owner) told customer that he would not provide any service due customer's bad health. Instead of accepting the explanation, the visiting man and two companions began abusing Aftab, accusing him of deliberately refusing service. He has lodged complaint at Vishnunagar Police Station, where a three men then followed victim inside shop and assaulted him. Later one of the three assailants attacked Aftab with sharp knife on thigh. Victim's co-worker Mohammad Wasim, who intervened to protect him also suffered head injury after being stuck against wall.

After hearing the commotion, Neighbours and other patrons rushed to the spot. Attackers fled on two-wheeler. According to a report by Loksatta , Aftab in his complaint told that one of the suspect remarked that, “You never cut my hair before, you ignored my relative,” indicating that the motive may stem from a past dispute. Following the attack police case was filed against the three men under the invocation of assault with deadly weapon and other charges.

Authorities are investigating the haircut refusal incident. Locals expressed shock at the violence. The event has raised safety concerns for business owners and service providers in urban areas. Residents are asking authorities for increased patrols and improved shop safety measures.